Paso Robles High School To Induct Three Bearcats Into Hall of Fame 9.11.2025

Hall of Fame Press Release 2025

Paso Robles high school will be inducting three Bearcats into its hall of fame. The induction ceremony will take place during halftime of the Bearcats’ football game against Arroyo Grande on Friday, October 3rd at War Memorial stadium. The first honoree is Karen McConnell, who earned 10 varsity letters in basketball, volleyball, and track & field. She was named 1986 PRHS athlete of the year.

Justin Davis, a member of the class of 1989, was “a three-sport standout in football, track, and wrestling.” He placed forth at the state wrestling meet, a “rare and celebrated achievement in Bearcat history.” He attended Stanford University, competing in rugby and skiing.

Jerry Shreeves, a member of the class of ‘69. He secured the Bearcat golf team’s first league championship, and became the youngest San Luis Obispo county golf champion in 1970.

And finally the 1974 CIF champion football team, where the Bearcats delivered “one of the most dominant seasons in school history, finishing with a perfect 13 – 0 record and outscoring opponents 345 to 42.”

Mike Susank, athletic director of Paso Robles high school said: “Their achievements not only celebrate the rich history of Bearcat athletics but also inspire today’s athletes to uphold the tradition of excellence.”