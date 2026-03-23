Supervisors to Discuss Temporary Roundabout at Vineyard Drive 03.23.2026

A temporary roundabout may come to an intersection in Templeton.

The county board of supervisors will consider approving a public works item in its next meeting on March 24th, which would install the roundabout at the intersection of Vineyard drive and Bethel road.

The intersection was identified for improvements in 2017 and in 2023 for either traffic signals or a roundabout.

The project on Tuesday would install a temporary roundabout with a center island, new striping, signage, and asphalt curbs. Safety and performance metrics will be measured following its installation, which may then influence the installation of a permanent roundabout.

Chairman of the Templeton Area Advisory Group, David Leader, has announced his opposition to the roundabout, temporary or permanent, as a “waste of taxpayers money” and “safety issue” for homes near the intersection.