Georgia Brown Dual Immersion Celebrates Grand Opening of a New Playground 03.12.2026

A new playground is set to open at Georgia Brown dual immersion, with a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday, March 13th, at 2 pm.

Students, families, staff, and community members are all invited to attend the celebration, and see the new play space. Funding for the playground came from Measure M, the local school bond approved to improve facilities across the district’s campuses.

The space “creates new opportunities for students to build friendships, develop motor skills, and enjoy the time outdoors during recess and other school activities.”