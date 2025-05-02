Countywide Backyard Burn Season Extended to June 2nd – 5.02.2025

The county Air Pollution Control District, in coordination with Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, has extended the backyard burn season in 2025.

Initially the season concluded April 30th, but due to high levels of fuel concentrations, landowners with active burn permits can continue to reduce fuel and fire hazards on their property for another month, until June 2nd. Landowners who still need to acquire a burn permit can do so by applying at: sloslocleanair.org

More information about backyard burning can also be found on this website, or by contacting the Cal Fire San Luis Obispo county fire department.