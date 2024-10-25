County Sheriff’s Office Beginning Christmas Bicycle Donation 10.25.2024

As the holiday season is coming up around the corner, the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office will be entering its 35th year of bicycle giveaways.

Each year, the community’s generosity helps the program promote the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles and new helmets to children in need in San Luis Obispo county.

Individuals and businesses who wish to donate children’s bicycles or new helmets in their original packaging can bring them to any sheriff’s office patrol stations, or the sheriff’s Honor Farm located on highway 1. Monetary donations in the form of checks are also accepted, sent to the Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation.

If you know a child, up to 15 years of age, in need of a bicycle, you can fill out a form and application at: slosheriff.org; applications are due Thursday, November 21st.

The bicycle giveaway will take place Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 9 am.