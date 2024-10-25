F-14 Pavement Resurfacing Project Beginning in Atascadero 10.25.2024

Atascadero public works announced the F-14 pavement resurfacing project will begin Monday, October 28th.

Affected roadways in the city will be:

Capistrano avenue from highway 41 to Lewis avenue.

Del Rio road from Potrero road to San Anselmo road.

San Andreas avenue from San Marcos road to highway 41.

Expect minor traffic delays and lane shifts, with work limited to outside of school drop off & pickup times.

Country Club drive’s work estimated to start in mid November.

Public works estimates the entire project will be completed in December of this year.