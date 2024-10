The 27th branch of the Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association will be hosting its third annual swap meet next Saturday, November 2nd, from 7 am to 1 pm, at the Pioneer Museum in Paso Robles.

This event will feature the display, buying, and selling of early tractors, steam engines, industrial and farm equipment, and hit and miss gas engines.

Admission to the event on November 2nd is free.