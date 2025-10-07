County Sheriff’s Office Seizes 2 Vehicles For Evidence in Missing Person Investigation 10.07.2025

The county sheriff’s office has released an update into the investigation of a missing person, Isabel Lucas Velasco of Coalinga.

The sheriff’s office began investigating this missing person report on September 13th. She is a 50-year-old female last seen in San Luis Obispo county, with ties to the city of Coalinga and Visalia. The sheriff’s office has had reason to believe her disappearance is suspicious.

In the update released yesterday afternoon, the sheriff’s office says they have seized two vehicles for evidence in relation to her disappearance. Detectives are also seeking the public’s assistance regarding any sightings or interactions with either of the two vehicles on the night of September 12, 2025, or day of September 14th, in the areas of Coalinga and Avenal near highway 198 west.

Anyone with information or footage captured on surveillance cameras of the two vehicles is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office detective division at (805) 781 – 4500.