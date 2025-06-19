Middle School Staff Member on Administrative Leave 6.19.2025

Admin Leave

The Paso Robles joint unified school district released a brief statement yesterday of an administrative leave for a staff member at Lewis Flamson junior high school.

The district says the staff member was placed on leave effective May 30th. The district provides no details of the reasons for why they are placed on leave, but say: “We have no reason to believe that any students or staff members were physically harmed.”

The district says they are limited in the details they can share out of respect for the privacy of the individuals involved.

Additional updates will be provided as appropriate, according to the district.