Covid-19 & CDC Numbers Update 9.01.2020

The governor launches his new four-tiered plan to slow the spread of Covid-19. It’s now in effect.

The new 4-color guidelines allow barbershops and hair salons in San Luis Obispo county to reopen, which pleases Luther Johnson of Atascadero. Many hair stylists and barbers back on the job today in the north county.

The county reporting 99 new cases of Covid 19 over the weekend. The fatalities stand at 20, 15 over the age of 85. 16 people are currently hospitalized.

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control quietly released a report indicating only 9,000 people in the US died because of Covid-19. The others died from complications of other diseases, although they may have tested positive for Covid-19.

By comparison, during the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1916-1919, between 50 and 100 million people world-wide died from that Spanish Flu Virus. In the United States, 675 thousand people died. Compare that with 9,000 from Covid-19 (Chinese Flu Virus).

And the US population was much smaller then. The world population has grown from 2 billion to 8 billion in the last 100 years.

https://usafacts.org/visualizations/coronavirus-covid-19-spread-map/

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases