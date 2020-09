The Paso Robles school district reporting that direct deposits for the August payroll were posted to some employees bank accounts and then reversed out.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education has been notified. They are working with the bank to fix the problem. For instance, working out a way to handle charges incurred by school employees over the bank’s error.

It’s a banking issue, not limited to school district employees. Others are being impacted, as well.