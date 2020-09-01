Portland Situation 9.01.2020

The situation in Portland is getting more tenuous. The governor asked for help from law enforcement working outside the city of Portland, and several have declined.

Sheriff’s in Clackamas and Washington counties just outside the city of Portland have said they will not send deputies to work in the city of Portland because the district attorney will not prosecute the rioters who are arrested on the streets of Portland. Same for the Gresham police chief. Gresham police officers will not be sent into the city of Portland because of the liberal mayor and district attorney.

Those officers will not help the city of Portland because of the non-compliant attitude of the district attorney in Portland.

The law enforcement issue manifested after a trump supporter was murdered by left-wing, black lives matter protesters. The police are asking for help in solving that murder.

If you want to know what’s really going on in Portland, go to Willamette Week, a newspaper in Portland. They have a website too.

https://www.wweek.com/news/courts/2020/08/31/suburban-sheriffs-refuse-governors-request-to-aid-in-policing-portland-protests/