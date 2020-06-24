Covid-19 SLO County Update 6.24.2020

Although no one appears to be dying of Covid-19, the daily count of people testing positive continues.

11 new cases reported yesterday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 453 in the county. That’s out of a population of 285,000 people.

The majority of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have completely recovered.

22 new recoveries reported since Monday.

97 people are recovering at home. Nine are receiving hospital treatment.

People can get tested in Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo. This week, they also opened up testing sites in Cambria and Oceano.

9-4:00 in Cambria at the Veterans Hall.

San Luis is 7-7 at the Vets Hall on Grand avenue off Monterey.