Jake Horn Part Two 6.24.2020

Former Greyhound Jake Horn has co-written a children’s book which has become one of the top selling books on Amazon. It’s called, Lily and Timmy’s Super Awesome, Incredible Covid-19 Birthday.

Jake Horn now lives in Colorado, but he was working in Los Angeles in the film industry before Covid-19 hit.

He and his partner are looking at options for Lily and Timmy. He says there may be more books. And there may even be a movie or TV show.

Right now, he’s enjoying the success of his book, Lily and Timmy’s Super, Awesome, Incredible Covid-19 Birthday.