Covid Deaths in SLO 3.04.2021

Meanwhile, the county turns to the red tier. That means local restaurants and gyms can open for indoor activity. Retails stores can increase capacity. Movie theaters, museums and other businesses can open their doors for the first time since November.

San Luis Obispo county reports 27 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday. Two new deaths reported. Of the two fatalities. One person between 65 and 84. The other person was over 85. The health department does not report on their underlying health issues.

The county health department reports about 32 thousand people have been vaccinated.