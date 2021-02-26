Covid Report 2.26.2021

New developments from the county health department impacting people living in the north county in a couple ways. First, they are going to start giving vaccines to people 65 and older. Dr. Penny Borenstein making the announcement yesterday. To get a vaccine, go to readyslo.org.

The county health department also announcing this week a new metric impacting youth sports in California.

It means high school athletes will be tested weekly, but they may soon begin competition. Already, cross country and tennis teams have been engaged in some limited competition.

High school football coaches and athletic directors met yesterday.