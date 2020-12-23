Covid SLO Co Update 12.23.2020

San Luis Obispo county adds 258 new coronavirus cases yesterday. That’s the greatest one day number so far, partly because more people are being tested.

Five deaths of covid reported.

Two people in their 70’s.

One in their eighties.

And two in their nineties.

38 people with Covid were hospitalized as of yesterday. Eight of those in intensive care units. The county has 53 beds in intensive care.

Under the governor’s new blue print for a safer economy, San Luis Obispo county remains in California’s most restrict tier, because the governor put it in the southern California region. His stay-at-home order remains in effect.