Santa Closes Shop at the Downtown City Park 12.23.2020

Santa Claus has abandoned his daily visits to Norma’s House in the downtown city park in Paso Robles. You may remember what he told KPRL, Chuck Themens said things were going well.

That was before Paso Robles city officials reminded Santa of the correct safety procedure at his operation at Norma’s House. Santa and his elves reprimanded for violating the governor’s stay-at-home order. City officials were upset by a photo showing Chuck Themens standing with some children. None of those pictured were wearing masks. So Main Street changed their protocol

A sign is posted on Norma’s House explaining the change.

Santa Claus may roam retail businesses in downtown Paso Robles, but he will not be meeting with children at the tiny Victorian house at 12th and Park. And he will be wearing a mask over that big white beard.