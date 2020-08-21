Covid SLO Update 8.21.2020

The county reports 34 new coronavirus cases yesterday. The number of people hospitalized in the county drops to below 20.

So far, 20 county residents have died with Covid-19. 75% of those people were over the age of 85. Of the other five fatalities, two were in their 60’s, the other three were between 65 and 84.

All of the people who died had underlying health issues in addition to coronavirus.

According to the state metrics, the county must remain on limited lock down.

Testing is available at the Vets Hall in San Luis weekdays from seven in the morning until seven at night.