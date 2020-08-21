Smokey Skies 8.21.2020

The smoky skies expected to continue through the weekend. That’s due in large part because of the River fire burning out of control just south of Salinas. Tony Davis says the fire has burned just under 40 Thousand acres.

The Carmel fire is still burning out of control. Officials expect the Carmel fire to merge with the River fire. There is also the Dolan fire burning out of control in Big Sur. Parks along Big Sur are closed because of that fire

According to I.Q. Air, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Atascadero and lake Nacimiento have the worst air quality in the nation. So far, no word from Paso Robles city officials.