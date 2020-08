San Luis Obispo police will be out in force conducting DUI patrols this weekend. They will be out on patrol from 7 this evening until 3 tomorrow morning.

Same scenario tomorrow night. Additional patrols will be out during the same hours.

They will be looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, San Luis Obispo police department is committed to keeping the public safe, when they need to run essential errands.