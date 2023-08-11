Crash on Highway 101 Slows Traffic, One Injured 8.11.2023

The San Luis Obispo police department reported a collision on the US 101 southbound lane yesterday afternoon at around 5:30.

The collision was between a silver hyundai and blue kia, and took place between Madonna road and Los Osos Valley road. One driver was reported to have moderate injuries, and was transported to a local hospital. Traffic on the US 101 southbound lane was slowed as a result of the incident.

The San Luis Obispo police department, county sheriff’s office probation unit, Templeton fire department paramedic, and California highway patrol responded to the incident.