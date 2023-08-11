PG&E Held a Public Meeting For EIR on Diablo Canyon 8.11.2023

PG&E held a Diablo Canyon decommissioning engagement panel on Wednesday on the draft environmental impact report for decommissioning Diablo Canyon.

The meeting was open to the public and accepted public comments, and was held at the San Luis Obispo county government center. The impact report was released by the county of San Luis Obispo, and is part of the dual paths for Diablo Canyon.

PG&E is in the process of renewing its license at the power plant, but is also working on a path to close the facility as renewal isn’t guaranteed. The first phase for decommissioning would be between 2024 through 2031, and a second phase restoring Diablo Canyon would follow up between 2032 and 2039.

Members of the public can still submit public comment on the draft environmental impact report online until September 24th. A panel meeting will also be held on September 5th, 2023 at 9 in the morning.