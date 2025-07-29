Donations Made to Woods Humane Society Will Be Matched in August 7.29.2025

Throughout the month of August, any donations made to Woods Humane Society will be doubled.

Woods announced this yesterday, saying that a fund from the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo county and another anonymous donor will match donations made to Woods, up to 25 thousand dollars, for the whole month of August.

Woods says this fundraising will help their shelters face rising costs of care, as the number of puppies Woods has cared for in the first six months of 2025 is more than they cared for in all of 2024. Woods says this surge is due to a national trend, showing a decline in the percentage of spayed or neutered pets. Woods continues to combat population issues by offering low-cost spay/neuter services.

To get your donation doubled and assist in Woods Humane Society’s efforts, you can donate online at: woodshumane.org, or in person at their San Luis Obispo or Atascadero locations.