Cunningham Responds to Newsom Order 12.07.2020

While many county health and administrative enthusiastically support the governor’s shutdown orders, assemblyman Jordan Cunningham takes issue with the latest lock-down. Cunningham calls the governor’s move a joke.

Late last week, the governor introduced a new lock-down which would impact southern California regionally. He cited regions with fewer than 15% ICU bed availability. Cunningham points out that in San Luis Obispo county’s ICU availability is closer to 98%. Only 2% of ICU beds were occupied late last week.

He says its unfair that San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties would be locked down arbitrarily because of the spread of corona-virus in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Cunningham has says, “I can’t understand how the entirety of southern California is a single region. That’s 20 million people. How are San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties included with Los Angeles?”

