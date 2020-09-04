DA Dow Charges Arata 9.04.2020

Last week, 20-year-old Tianna Arata spoke up for black lives matter at a protest in San Luis Obispo,

Yesterday, district attorney charges Arata with 13 misdemeanor counts for her conduct when she led protesters onto the 101 freeway during a demonstration on July 21st in San Luis Obispo.

Another black lives matter activist was charged with a felony. Elias Bautista faces a felony charge of resisting a peace officer. The 23-year-old UC Santa Cruz student goes by the pronouns they/them, which is common with transsexuals and other unique individuals.

Several hundred people gathered at the county courthouse yesterday morning in support of the accused. Both Arata and Bautista made an appearance. She and they appearing after their court appearances. Bautista pleaded not guilty to one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer. They, meaning Bautista, are scheduled to return to court on September 14th.

Tianna Arata will be arraigned on September 17th to allow her attorney to file motions in the case.