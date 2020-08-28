Dan Dow Event 8.28.2020

About 350 turned out Thursday evening for a demonstration of support for San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow, who has been under attack by Black Lives Matter over the arrest of 20-year-old activist Tianna. The event in front of the San Luis Obispo County Government Center began at 5:30.

The grassroots event lacked the expensive sound system, professional signage and polished speakers at the Black Lives Matter event Tuesday, but organizer Erik Gorham said it was not well-funded. “One woman got the boom box and some signs, but we didn’t need money. Several people donated flags and the atmosphere was joyous. It turned out to be a great event. We didn’t need money for this. That’s how it should be, kind of grass roots.” Only Erik and another speaker talked to the crowd. Pastor Brad Elijah of New Day Church in Paso Robles talked about the values that America was founded on. “That we hold these truths to be self evident. That all men are created equal in the sight of God. To stand firm on those principles, and not to give into the emotional sentiments that we all see surrounding us.”

District Attorney Dan Dow did not attend the event. He and his family have been threatened by Black Lives Matter supporters over the prosecution of 20 year-old activist Tianna Arata, who led protesters onto the 101 freeway during a demonstration in late July. The demonstrators blocked traffic for about 40 minutes. San Luis Obispo police charged Arata with multiple offenses, including several felonies. Dan Dow is expected to file charges against the Black Lives Matter activist on September 3rd.