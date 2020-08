San Luis Obispo police chief Deanna Cantrell is leaving the department. Chief Cantrell has accepted a position with the Fairfield police department near Travis air force base.

She applied for the job back in May, long before the debacle began with black lives matter and activist Tianna Arata. The city of San Luis Obispo says a nationwide search for a new police chief will begin soon. Chief Cantrell’s last day will be September 30th.