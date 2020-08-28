Opening Monologue 8.28.2020

Forecasters say we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies through the weekend in the north county with high temperatures in the low 90’s. And not the smoke like we experienced last week.

A quick update on the fire situation to the north and west of us. The River fire just south of Salinas is now 63% contained. It’s burned 48 thousand 732 acres.

The Carmel fire is now 65% contained. It’s burned 6 thousand 767 acres including 35 homes.

The Dolan fire was updated last night. It’s now 20% contained, that’s up from 15%. It continues to burn out of control near Limekiln state park about 10 miles south of Big Sur. It’s burned 21 thousand, 861 acres.