DA’s Office Charges Paso Man For Murdering Missing Atascadero Man 11.06.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced yesterday afternoon that they have charged 21-year-old Tyler Grant Stevens of Paso Robles of murder and animal cruelty.

The DA’s office alleges this is in connection with the missing person investigation for 34-year-old Todd Joseph Pinion. Stevens has also been charged with a hate crime, according to the DA’s office, alleging the murder was committed in whole or in part because of the victim’s perceived or actual sexual orientation.

The charge against Stevens alleges he murdered Pinion, and committed animal abuse related to his dog, Spock. The DA’s office says that as of 2022, Stevens has a conviction for assaulting a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on November 6, 2024.