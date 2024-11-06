Paso Firefighters 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament This Saturday 11.06.2024

Paso Robles firefighters invites the community to join them for their third annual cornhole tournament in the downtown city park on Saturday, November 9th from 10 am to 4 pm.

This event brings together families, friends, and competitors of all skill levels – with no cornhole experience required.

The event is aiming to register a total of 30 teams; registration is $70 per team, with funds going to a scholarship fund for local students pursuing careers in fire and EMS, and the Paso Robles firefighters benevolent fund to assist local firefighters in need.