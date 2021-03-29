DA’s Office Motion 3.29.2021

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office is seeking a gag order against four protesters in the black lives matter movement.

District attorney Dan Dow served the motion to the defense on Friday. He and deputy DA Kenneth Jorgensen argue that a media campaign led by the defendants’ attorneys has jeopardized a fair trial by an impartial jury.

Last July 21st, Tiana Arata led a group of lack lives matter protesters onto the 101 freeway, blocking traffic. The protesters then harassed the driver stuck on the freeway.

Before the demonstration, Tiana Arata assured the San Luis Obispo police chief she would not lead the mob of protesters onto the freeway.