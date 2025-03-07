Daylight Savings Time Beginning This Sunday 3.07.2025

Daylight savings time will start this Sunday, March 9th.

Most of the United States, except for Hawaii and Arizona, practices daylight savings time. At 2 am on March 9th, clocks will be moved forward 1 hour to 3 am local time instead.

This is often known as ‘spring forward,’ letting there be more light in the evening and less in the morning. Daylight savings time will end November 2nd, where clocks are turned backwards 1 hour.

Clocks connected to Wi-Fi, such as smartphones, will adjust themselves automatically.