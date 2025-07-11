Family Movie Night in Atascadero Colony Park 7.11.2025

The city of Atascadero invites the community to join them for a night of family fun under the stars.

Tonight from 7 to 10 pm is family movie night; at 7 there will be games and activities: chalk drawing, frisbee tossing, mini-soccer games, and sack races. The movie starts at 8 pm.

Tonight’s film will be Mufasa – The Lion King, rated PG. This event takes place at the Colony Park softball field #2, 5599 Traffic way, next to the Colony Park community center. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Bring a low-back chair or a picnic blanket.