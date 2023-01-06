Debbie Peterson 01.06.2023

The author who told the story of corruption in San Luis Obispo county has a new book out. You may remember Debbie Peterson’s first book, Sleaze, Lies, and Suicide in a California Beach Town. The former mayor of Grover Beach told the story about supervisor Adam Hill and his cohorts, including supervisor Bruce Gibson.

She described how the mayor of Grover Beach awarded permits for cannabis retail stores to those who paid him a $100 thousand dollar bribe. The FBI corroborated her allegations during the trial of Helios Dayspring, who is now serving time in prison. When Peterson saw the corruption on Grover Beach city council, she resigned from the council and wrote her book about it.

Now, she has a new book out about serving on the city council. When Debbie Peterson is not writing, she sells real estate in southern San Luis Obispo county. You can read more about her books at her website: debbiepeterson.com.