Newsom Inauguration in Sacramento 01.06.2023

Today, governor Gavin Newsom will be inaugurated. He’s going to march a few blocks to the state capitol, and then he will be sworn in for another four years.

Not a lot of information about the event has been released, but they started putting up barricades along Sacramento’s capitol mall on Wednesday.

Newsom’s first inauguration in 2018 was the most extravagant and star-studded event for a California governor in several decades. The party lasted two days. Ticket’s sold for up to $200,000. Corporate sponsors paid up to $1 million.

Today’s event will be more subdued because of a projected $25 billion dollar state deficit. Newsom will outline his plans to address the shortfall in a few days.