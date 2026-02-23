Former Paso Robles Superintendent Joins Almond Acres Board of Directors 02.23.2026

New Board Member – Dr. Debost Press Release (1)

Almond Acres Charter Academy has announced Dr. Curt Dubost has become the newest member to join their board of directors.

Dr. Dubost has served as a teacher, principal, and most recently the superintendent of schools for the Paso Robles joint unified school district. “Having been a part of their original inception, I’m honored to again be involved in Almond Acres,” Dr. Dubost said. Executive director of Almond Acres, Dr. Joseph Ledoux said “We are thrilled to have Dr. Dubost on our Almond Acres Charter Academy board… Curt is an outstanding educator with a long and distinguished career in education.”

Almond Acres is a public, tuition-free charter school located in Paso Robles that serves grades K – 8.