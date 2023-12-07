Diablo Canyon Engagement Panel Discussing Fuel Storage 12.07.2023

In cooperation with PG&E, the Diablo Canyon decommissioning engagement panel will host a public in-person and virtual meeting on Wednesday, December 13th, from 6 to 9 pm.

The meeting will discuss the storage of spent nuclear fuel, which is the fuel used to create nuclear power at the plant, and how national policy affects storage for the fuel.

Topics for the hearing will include an overview of how the fuel is stored at the plant, the historical context of fuel storage nationally, the local and national initiatives to encourage congress to address the NSF storage problem, and more.

The event will be held at the Katcho Achadjian government center in San Luis Obispo. To view online, visit: diablocanyonpanel.org.