County Health Agency Releases Analysis for Youth Mental Healthcare 12.07.2023

The health agency and transitions-mental health association for the county of San Luis Obispo recently released a comprehensive analysis for strengthening behavioral healthcare for children and youth in the county.

The report identifies areas of improvement and provides recommendations for filling gaps of service delivery in the county. A highlight of the report is the insufficient supply of behavioral health professionals in the county, in part due to the county’s high cost of living.

The full report can be viewed online, and will be shared with the board of supervisors, participating stakeholders, and local healthcare agencies.