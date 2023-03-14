Disaster Council 03.14.2023

Yesterday morning, the Paso Robles city council held a joint meeting with the city’s disaster council.

Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta gave a report on today’s storm, and how it may impact flood waters.

Flooding remains an issue, but only for the next 24 hours. We will see heavy rain and high winds today in the north county, then the weather will calm down for the next week.

Chief Stornetta talked about one rescue of homeless people from the Salinas riverbed, which occurred last Friday.

The council and disaster council ratified a local emergency proclamation due to March rain, flood and wind storm events.

Again, more on the weather forecast in a few minutes.