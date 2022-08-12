District 4 Race 08.12.2022

With recounting of the district four supervisors race about 60% complete, the county clerk recorder tells the Tribune that so far the numbers are exactly the same as the original count. But Darcia Stebbins, who asked for the recount, and who is paying for it, says she is observing the count and will give the trustees her report on her findings.

Stebbins says the hand count is complete, but there are issues which she raised which have not been addressed. Relevant Materials she requested several weeks ago. We’ll get that information when the IT person is back in the office.

Stebbins is not the only one who is concerned about the elections process. You may remember what supervisor Debbie Arnold said shortly after the election.

So, the recount continues, and when it’s completed, you can rest assured we will hear what observers Darcia Stebbins and Richard Patton have to say about the process.

It may not be the same report we get from Elaina Cano or supervisor Bruce Gibson.