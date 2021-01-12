Dive Boat 1.12.2021

After the tragic dive boat fire in the Channel Islands just over a year ago, congress has enacted the Small Passenger Vessel Safety Act of 2019. The intent to prevent a similar disaster.

You may remember a 75-foot commercial dive boat anchored off Santa Cruz Island caught fire in the early morning hours in September of 2019. 33 passengers and one crew member were trapped below deck by the fire and died from smoke inhalation.

Five crew members sleeping above deck were able to escape the vessel before it sank. The bill was co-sponsored by congressman Salud Carbajal.

The bill directs the US Coast Guard to implement safety reforms to small passenger vessels to prevent similar disasters in the future.