Atascadero Structure Fire 1.12.2021

A structure fire yesterday morning in Atascadero.

Fire chief Casey Bryson says fire fighters responded at 3:25 Monday morning to a house fire at 7705 Aurora road. When fire fighters arrived, they found the house filled with smoke, but the fire confined to the chimney. The family was sleeping, and their smoke detectors didn’t go off. One family member who had just returned from work, awakened everyone. As a result, no one was injured. The forward movement of the fire was stopped at 3:48.

Chief Casey Bryson says now is the best time to make sure your chimney’s are cleaned and the batteries in your smoke detectors are checked.