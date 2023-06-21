Divided SLO Supervisors Proclaim Pride Month 06.21.2023

A divided vote at yesterday’s San Luis Obispo board of supervisors meeting proclaims June to be pride month for San Luis Obispo county.

The board of supervisors voted 3 to 2 in the proclamation: supervisors Bruce Gibson, Dawn Ortiz-Legg, and Jimmy Paulding all supported the proclamation, whilst supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong dissented.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson said “those who would oppose this expression of tolerance and respect for our fellow community members are either unaware of history or willfully ignorant of the history.”

Meanwhile, supervisor Debbie Arnold said the board already passed a resolution last week denouncing racism, bigotry, and hate speech. She added “I think we need to stop splitting ourselves into particular groups.” John Peschong did not make a comment on the proclamation during the meeting.