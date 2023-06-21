Job Fair & Career Expo at PRJUSD 06.21.2023

Paso Robles Joint Unified will hold a Recruitment Job Fair and Career Expo tomorrow, June 22nd from 2 to 5 pm.

The expo will take place in the district office board room at 800 Niblick road, with a focus on hiring special education paraeducators for next school year.

These positions are for individuals who want to work directly with children and students with special needs to help meet their goals and increase achievement. Experience working with students with special needs is desired, but not required for all positions.

Attendees should come prepared with a government issued ID, proof that they are qualified to work, a resume, and references.