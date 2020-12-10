Dominion Ballot Counting Machines 12.10.2020

Recently, a lot of questions have been raised about Dominion ballot counting machines used in the recent general election. There are allegations that they have been manipulated.

Earlier this week, a listener raised the question, are there any Dominion machines being used in San Luis Obispo county. Randall Jordan of the republican party, tells KPRL what he observed and what county clerk recorder Tommy Gong told him about the county’s Dominion ballot counting machine.

President Trump alleges that 2.7 million votes nationwide were deleted by Dominion Voting Systems Inc. He says in Pennsylvania, 221 thousand votes were switched from President Trump to former vice president Joseph Biden. He says 941 thousand voters were deleted. Trump alleges that in states using Dominion Voting Systems, 435 thousand votes were switched from Trump to Biden.

Company president Larry Rosin says there is no evidence of any voter fraud. Dominion says the company has no owner relationships with any members of the Pelosi family or the Clinton global initiative. Although Dominion did donate to the Clinton Foundation in 2014. The rumors about Nancy Pelosi stem from her former chief of staff being hired by Dominion. He’s identified as Nadeam Elshami.

Texas refused to use the Dominion machines which they say do not meet their standards. For instance, they want each ballot to have a unique number so that it can be traced. California and many other states do not require that.

So, again, to answer the listeners question. One Dominion vote counting machine was used in the general election in San Luis Obispo county.