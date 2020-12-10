Apropos Closing in Paso 12.10.2020

While businesses continue to close in San Luis Obispo county because of the government-imposed shutdown, there’s some confusion about a retail store in downtown Paso Robles.

Apropos will be closing December 24th. The women’s clothing store has been on 11th street, near Park Cinemas since 2005, but that store is closing. Their store in San Luis Obispo will remain open. It’s located at 1021 Morro street.

For nearly 20 years, Apropos operated in the old Anderson hotel building, but they moved across the street in January, and that store will remain open.

The Paso Robles store will be open until Christmas Eve. For more information go to their website:

https://shopapropos.com/.