Dr. Warren Frankel 3.30.2021

After a year of the corovirus impacting the way people live in the north county, Dr. Warren Frankel, a practicing physician in Templeton weighs in on the impacts of the virus and the government-imposed shutdown.

Dr. Frankel said that people who visited his office last spring were very fearful. Fearful for their lives. But a year later, the county health department reports 255 people in the county with coronavirus have died.

Dr. Warren frankel says of the 255, 123 were over 85. 95 were over 65. Only 8 people were under 65 years of age.

Tomorrow, he talks more about the masks that people are required to wear, and the health impacts of wearing a mask for an extended amount of time.