Drones Flights in Riverbed 6.29.2021

The Paso Robles fire department will be conducting drone flights in the Salinas riverbed to monitor the fire activity of homeless people camping there.

The drone is equipped with visual and thermal imaging cameras. They’ll record video and transmit data to the fire department.

It will give the fire department a new level situational awareness. And the drones will help in mitigating our community’s fire risk.

The fire department’s drone program will not be utilized to monitor members of the public or provide surveillance for law enforcement purposes.