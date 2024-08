Structure Fire

A residential fire sparked on Friday afternoon in Paso Robles.

The fire was located on a Vine street home between 15th and 16th streets, with the blaze starting at the outdoor porch, and then moving inside.

A release by the fire department says that two occupants and a dog were evacuated from the home, but no injuries were reported from the blaze.

The fire was extinguished, having damaged both the back porch and the attic.

The cause is currently unknown.